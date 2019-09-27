Private Capital Group LLC Sells 451 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,983. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,286.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $1,823,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $780,361.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.04.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

