Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,915 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,429.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

