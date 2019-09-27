Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 852,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,710,000 after buying an additional 73,004 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 17,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.82.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $104.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,427. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $119.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

