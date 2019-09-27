Private Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 240,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $159.40. 21,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,902. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $168.08.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7434 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

