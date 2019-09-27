Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,959,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,721,000 after acquiring an additional 518,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287,994 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,906,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,385,000 after buying an additional 334,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,109,000 after buying an additional 89,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,859,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,999,000 after buying an additional 233,397 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Edward Jones lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Deanna T. Brady sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,761,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,823.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,956,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,545. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $46.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

