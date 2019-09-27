Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,368 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $210,000.

MTUM stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $118.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,762 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.4245 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

