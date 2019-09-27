Private Capital Group LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,703,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,024,000 after buying an additional 704,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 839,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after buying an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

IWV stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $173.59. 8,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,548. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $137.45 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.83.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7669 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

