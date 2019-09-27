Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 305,765 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,765 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 5.19% of Signature Bank worth $346,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,312,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,980,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,871,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,702,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,662,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,939,000 after buying an additional 198,908 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2,477.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 881,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,578,000 after buying an additional 847,751 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 670,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $137.93.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.