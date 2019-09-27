Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 3,375,054 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,897,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Nomad Foods worth $360,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.33. 5,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,103. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

