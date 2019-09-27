Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,357,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,792 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.92% of Darden Restaurants worth $286,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after buying an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 664,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,906,000 after buying an additional 83,342 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $814,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.29. 6,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,378. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.83 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $124,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,728 shares of company stock worth $3,565,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $126.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

