Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.35% of AbbVie worth $376,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,497. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.29. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.86 per share, with a total value of $3,622,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 143,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,951. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.04.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

