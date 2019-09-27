Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $304.02 Million Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 762,090 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.73% of Baxter International worth $304,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 43.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,430,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $526,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 42.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,529 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 553.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,154,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,404,937,000 after acquiring an additional 895,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 64.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,056,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,248,000 after acquiring an additional 806,368 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.12. 19,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $89.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

