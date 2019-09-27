Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 90,081 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,081 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.24% of Viacom worth $269,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Viacom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viacom stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. 58,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,478,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.36. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. Viacom’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank raised Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price objective on Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

