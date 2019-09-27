Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,337,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,868 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cintas were worth $317,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,033,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,916,000 after acquiring an additional 382,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,146,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,630,000 after buying an additional 916,169 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,196,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,783,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,447. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $270.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

