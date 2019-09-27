Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.26

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.26 and traded as high as $16.10. Pretium Resources shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 451,409 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC increased their price target on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.26.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.95, for a total transaction of C$897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,646 shares in the company, valued at C$675,745.70. Also, Director Robert Allan Quartermain sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$1,170,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,283,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,633,168.87. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,624.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

