Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 456.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,826,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,089,000 after buying an additional 5,600,357 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 35,386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,976 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,692,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,084,000 after purchasing an additional 777,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,434,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,287,666,000 after purchasing an additional 659,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,040 shares of company stock worth $22,979,862 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.91.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,414. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.05. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.