Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,494 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 4,201,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,469,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.26. Halliburton has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $42.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

In related news, Director William E. Albrecht acquired 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

