Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,820,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 292,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,539,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 15,138 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,192. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $135.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

