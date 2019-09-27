Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,447. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

