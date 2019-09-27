Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $84,000 in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,077 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,827 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 759,400 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Consumer Edge started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

CGC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. 2,322,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,279,332. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a current ratio of 10.37. Canopy Growth Corp has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $59.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.79.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

