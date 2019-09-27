Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $54,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $935,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,192.99. 125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,078.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $950.16 and a 1 year high of $1,204.45.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Markel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,130.25.

In other news, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,106.17, for a total transaction of $221,234.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,097,913.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,118.24, for a total transaction of $45,847.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,338 shares in the company, valued at $111,083,725.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,214 shares of company stock worth $6,957,019 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.