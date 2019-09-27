Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,772,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,630,109,000 after purchasing an additional 307,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,743,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,516,000 after purchasing an additional 769,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prologis by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,391,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prologis by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,686,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,569,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,517 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.16). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $700.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.97%.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Olinger sold 13,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $1,073,444.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene F. Reilly sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $873,178.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $75.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Prologis from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prologis from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

