Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,469 Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,945,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,796,000 after buying an additional 936,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,349,000 after buying an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after buying an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 693,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PHG stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.45. 56,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,841. Koninklijke Philips NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

