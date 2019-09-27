Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Raised to $196.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target upped by Stephens from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Pool and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.40.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $198.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.79 and its 200-day moving average is $183.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.35. Pool has a 52 week low of $136.83 and a 52 week high of $204.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Pool had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 82.89%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $1,731,286.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,978.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,071,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,965 shares of company stock worth $9,560,885 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pool by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

