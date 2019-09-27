PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Update

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 535,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 220.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $68,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PolyOne in the second quarter worth $210,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PolyOne alerts:

Shares of POL stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.58. 842,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,237. PolyOne has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.