Polymetal International’s (POLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,300 ($16.99).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Polymetal International to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 915 ($11.96) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,140 ($14.90).

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($15.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,325. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,113.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 939.42. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 599.40 ($7.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214.19 ($15.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

