Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) Short Interest Update

Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 45.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 2.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 30,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 33.9% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the second quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 11.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 94,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pointer Telocation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNTR traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Pointer Telocation has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.62.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $21.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Pointer Telocation will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Pointer Telocation Company Profile

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pointer Telocation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pointer Telocation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.