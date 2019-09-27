Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $44,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley D. Page purchased 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.