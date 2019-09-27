Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $94,000 Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 69.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cubic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cubic by 240.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUB opened at $70.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $74.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cubic had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cubic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

