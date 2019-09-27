Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 809 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $45,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $62,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $268,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $113.77 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.78 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average of $104.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at $777,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,363,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,850 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

