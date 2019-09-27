Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,276 IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 381.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 42.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,093,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,444 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,992 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,972,000 after acquiring an additional 715,586 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.62.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 150,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $9,763,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,539,607.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 250,483 shares of company stock worth $16,284,699 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

