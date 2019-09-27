Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 99.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $2,608,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens downgraded BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.29.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

