Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 9,067 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,897,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after purchasing an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,867,000 after purchasing an additional 117,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.29.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $240.06 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $224.43 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.03). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

