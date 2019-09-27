Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,206,230 Shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,206,230 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WPX Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WPX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

