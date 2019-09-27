Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.55% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 62,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.04% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 19,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $210,329.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,315 shares of company stock worth $1,569,386. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 4.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

