Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.28 Million in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 295,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.48% of Chimerix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chimerix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 56,347 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chimerix by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 443,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 69,867 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chimerix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,760,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.34. Chimerix Inc has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 729.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.70%. Analysts expect that Chimerix Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMRX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

