Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Sony stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.21 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

