PlayCoin [ERC20] Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.29 Million (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00191089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.05 or 0.01030959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020114 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00090043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 984,979,152 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

