Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

PLYA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $164.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 538.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.