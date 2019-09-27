Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Billion

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $8.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $34.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.29 billion to $36.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plains GP by 58.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 14.9% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 183.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.