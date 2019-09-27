Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) to report sales of $8.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.30 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $8.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $34.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.29 billion to $36.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $38.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Plains GP by 58.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,190,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,734,000 after buying an additional 437,240 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 14.9% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 183.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $25.82.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.