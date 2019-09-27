Pirl (PIRL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,346.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $547,263.00 and approximately $6,346.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 54,576,965 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

