Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 220,036 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 220,036 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of PulteGroup worth $18,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.49.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $699,938.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,845.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,957 shares of company stock worth $1,475,705. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.85. 526,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,701. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $36.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

