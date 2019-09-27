Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 199,000 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,000 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,141. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $163.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.55.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.