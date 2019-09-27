Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 123,841 Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,841 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $24,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in BB&T in the first quarter worth $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in BB&T by 49.6% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BB&T in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BB&T alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $53.50. 760,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,757. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. BB&T’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT).

Receive News & Ratings for BB&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.