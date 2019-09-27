Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Baxter International worth $23,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.95. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

