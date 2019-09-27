Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of NVR worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth $175,206,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVR by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,508.28, for a total value of $3,508,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3,300.00 to $3,680.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,537.33.

Shares of NVR traded up $15.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,627.15. 292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,622. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,588.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,290.54. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,040.71 and a 52 week high of $3,770.00. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $49.05 EPS. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.