Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 37,348 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Occidental Petroleum worth $20,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 810,550 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,020,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after buying an additional 268,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after buying an additional 125,245 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,620,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 57,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133,994. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.27 per share, with a total value of $108,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,375 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

