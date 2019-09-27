Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 117,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media Ltd (NYSE:FENG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,531 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 2.40% of Phoenix New Media worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

FENG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 564,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $214.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $57.55 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 17.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Phoenix New Media will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FENG. ValuEngine lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phoenix New Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.