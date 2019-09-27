Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $91,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,486,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 38.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.51. 5,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $59.05 and a 1-year high of $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 55.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $91.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 price objective on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.