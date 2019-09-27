Phocas Financial Corp. Takes Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 187,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,218,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Merchants by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Merchants by 38.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $38.24. 1,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.99.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRME. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $277,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 103 shares of company stock worth $3,800. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

